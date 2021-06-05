Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $71.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.69 million to $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 1,229,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,902. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares worth $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

