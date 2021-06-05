Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

