Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $134.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $142.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $843.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $984.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,864,000.

BCEI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 433,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,109. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $984.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

