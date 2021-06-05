Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post $6.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. CarMax reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $114.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

