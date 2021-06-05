Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, reaching $148.28. 145,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,874. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

