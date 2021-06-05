Zacks: Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

