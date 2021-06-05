Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYN opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

