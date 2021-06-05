Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce $10.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.25 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $41.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immatics.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.05. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

