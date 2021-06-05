Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.38.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.