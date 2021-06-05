Zacks: Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $107.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,324. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $789.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.