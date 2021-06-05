Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.50 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

