Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.32. 147,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,915. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

