Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
CSL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.32. 147,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,915. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
