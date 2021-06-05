Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

