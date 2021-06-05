Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $22,675,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

