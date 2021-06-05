Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

