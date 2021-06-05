Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

RM stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.