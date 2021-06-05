Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

