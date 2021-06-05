Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.51. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,799. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

