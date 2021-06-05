Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

