Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

