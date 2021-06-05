Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $13,388,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

