Zacks Investment Research Comments on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.