Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

