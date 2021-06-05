Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

