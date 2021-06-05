Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

