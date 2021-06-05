Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

NYSE CNF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 726.28, a current ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter worth $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

