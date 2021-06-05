Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) to “Hold”

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RNUGF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -23.58. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

