Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

