Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP (NASDAQ:XP) to Buy

XP (NASDAQ:XP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on XP in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87. XP has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.02.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. XP had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $480.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that XP will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XP by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in XP by 1,074.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in XP by 822.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in XP by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XP

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

