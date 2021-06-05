ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $170.87 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

