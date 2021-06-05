Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $119,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

Shares of Z opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 680.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

