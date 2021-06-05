Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Buys $85,250.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $966.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $32.42.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.