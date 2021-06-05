Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

ZUO opened at $14.93 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

