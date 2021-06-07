$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

