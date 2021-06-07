-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Resonant by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,938. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

