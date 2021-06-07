-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.