-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

