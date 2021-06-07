$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 345,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,311. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

