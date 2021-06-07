-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 444,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

