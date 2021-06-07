-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 7,065,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,591,754. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

