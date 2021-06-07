-$0.21 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 2,250,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

