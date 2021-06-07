$0.31 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

