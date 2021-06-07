-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.42). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

