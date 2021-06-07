$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.44. 27,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.