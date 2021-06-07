$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Albany International reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. 103,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albany International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

