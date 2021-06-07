-$0.94 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.80). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,952,133 shares of company stock valued at $30,409,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

