$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. 661,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

