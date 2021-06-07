$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dillard’s.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $163.30. 269,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,379. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.
