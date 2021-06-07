-$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN remained flat at $$46.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

