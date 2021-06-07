$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $21.73 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

