$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $4,900,340. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,609. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $277.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

